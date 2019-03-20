Cathy Quarantello KELLER--Cathy Ann Riley Quarantello, 62, of Keller, peacefully passed away on Wednedsday, March 13, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane, Keller, Texas, 76248. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 S. Main St., Keller, Texas, 76248. MEMORIALS: Flowers are welcome or contributions may be sent to the Baylor Scott & White All Saints Health Foundation at allsaintsfoundation.bswhealth.com/donate. Cathy was the love of her husband's life and the perfect mother to her boys. She was the best cook many people had ever known and cherished her friends and family. She will always be remembered as a beautiful loving mother, proud grandmother, amazing wife, and dedicated friend to everyone who knew and loved her. Cathy was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Kelly Melber and Colleen Capizzi. SURVIVORS: Cathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, John Quarantello; son, John Michael Quarantello and his wife, Kate; son, Robert Quarantello and his wife Yani; her beloved granddaughter, Luna, affectionately known as her "Luna Petunia"; brother, Chip Riley (Patty); sisters, Cris Brown (George) and Casey Hanley (Vincent); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

