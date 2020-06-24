Cayetana Mercado Castillo FORT WORTH--It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that our loving mother, Cayetana "Caye" Soto Mercado Castillo, 91, has passed away into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Caye was born July 16, 1928, to parents, Atilana and Roman Mercado. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all whose lives she touched. She had a beautiful and loving soul. Her greatest joy in her life was the love of her family. She cherished every one of us with all her loving heart, both family and friends alike. Caye worked for the Texas and Pacific Railway for 30 years, Army and Airforce Exchange for 15 years, and a homemaker most all her live, but her favorite job was being a mother and raising her children. Caye was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patsy Castillo; sisters, Mary Ramos, Antonia Medrano, Josie Vasquez; brothers, Jake Mercado, Benny Mercado, Ramon Mercado, Tony Mercado; and father of her children, Anselmo "Sam" Castillo. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" Castillo; sons, Sammy "Sam" Castillo and wife, Christina, Joel "Joey" Castillo, James Castillo and wife, Carla; her brother, Lupe Mercado; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many family and friends.