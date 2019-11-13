|
Cicero Lee Franklin FORT WORTH -- Cicero Lee Franklin, 74, of Fort Worth passed away Nov. 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Lee was born Jan. 21, 1945, in Banks, Ark. to Ben and Lizzie Jane Franklin. He served with the U.S. Air Force. He worked for R & E Tooling and Plastics for 48 years. Lee was a baseball umpire and a football official for about 15 years. He was a member of Bear Valley Community Church. SURVIVORS: Lee is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Franklin of Fort Worth; one daughter, Dawna Wells and husband, Tony; two grandchildren, Justin Wells and wife, Kristan, and Dylan Wells and wife, Miranda; and two siblings, Robert Franklin and Martha Posey. The family requests that you dress casually for the visitation and service.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019