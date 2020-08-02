Cecil Edward Cook FORT WORTH--Cecil Edward Cook, 78, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Mount Marion Cemetery, Strawn, Texas. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home. Cecil Edward Cook was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Strawn, Texas, to Cecil Ivan Cook and Eddie Marie Wimberley Cook. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Cecil was a machinist and retired from Bell Helicopter. He was active in bass fishing tournaments and loved his dogs. Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Carlyn A. Cook, and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Lucky and Gayle Moore; nieces, Edith Dunn, Samantha Stewart (Tim), Misty Moore, Tara Moore (Eduardo Flores), and Chelsea Moore; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Josie Woodard.