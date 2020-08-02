1/1
Cecil Edward Cook
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Edward Cook FORT WORTH--Cecil Edward Cook, 78, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Mount Marion Cemetery, Strawn, Texas. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home. Cecil Edward Cook was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Strawn, Texas, to Cecil Ivan Cook and Eddie Marie Wimberley Cook. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Cecil was a machinist and retired from Bell Helicopter. He was active in bass fishing tournaments and loved his dogs. Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Carlyn A. Cook, and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Lucky and Gayle Moore; nieces, Edith Dunn, Samantha Stewart (Tim), Misty Moore, Tara Moore (Eduardo Flores), and Chelsea Moore; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Josie Woodard.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Marion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved