1/1
Cecil Grayson Hewes III
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Grayson Hewes III
September 24, 1942 - August 31, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Cecil Hewes, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather to all that knew and loved him.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Bourland Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas.
He was born on September 24, 1942, in Crowley, Louisiana to the late Cecil Grayson Hewes Jr and Edith Beatrice Holdeman. Cecil was a graduate of John Tyler High School (1961) and then went on to pursue a Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering (1965), Masters of Science in Chemical Engineering (1969), and PhD in Chemical Engineering (1971), all from Texas A&M University. Cecil married his late wife, Paula Grumbles, in 1972, and together they reared two children, Michael and Jennifer. They moved to the Keller area 9 years ago and before that lived in The Woodlands, Texas, for 25 years. Cecil worked 25 years in chemical engineering and then finished his career as a high school math teacher at Conroe High School. Outside of work, Cecil was active in Toastmasters International. He also enjoyed art, bridge, stamp collecting and attending his grandsons' sporting events. Cecil is survived by son, Michael Hewes and wife, Beth (Zimmerman); daughter, Jennifer Hewes Anderson and husband, Scott; grandsons, Sean and Luke Anderson; brother-in-law, John C. "Jack" Hammond; sister-in-law, Jane Grumbles Dameron; 4 nieces; 4 nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Paula Grumbles Hewes; grandson, Ryan Anderson; sisters, Kathleen Hewes Hammond and Margaret Hewes; brother-in-law, Jake Dameron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bourland Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved