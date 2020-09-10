Cecil Grayson Hewes III

September 24, 1942 - August 31, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Cecil Hewes, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather to all that knew and loved him.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Bourland Cemetery in Keller, Texas. Memorial service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas.

He was born on September 24, 1942, in Crowley, Louisiana to the late Cecil Grayson Hewes Jr and Edith Beatrice Holdeman. Cecil was a graduate of John Tyler High School (1961) and then went on to pursue a Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering (1965), Masters of Science in Chemical Engineering (1969), and PhD in Chemical Engineering (1971), all from Texas A&M University. Cecil married his late wife, Paula Grumbles, in 1972, and together they reared two children, Michael and Jennifer. They moved to the Keller area 9 years ago and before that lived in The Woodlands, Texas, for 25 years. Cecil worked 25 years in chemical engineering and then finished his career as a high school math teacher at Conroe High School. Outside of work, Cecil was active in Toastmasters International. He also enjoyed art, bridge, stamp collecting and attending his grandsons' sporting events. Cecil is survived by son, Michael Hewes and wife, Beth (Zimmerman); daughter, Jennifer Hewes Anderson and husband, Scott; grandsons, Sean and Luke Anderson; brother-in-law, John C. "Jack" Hammond; sister-in-law, Jane Grumbles Dameron; 4 nieces; 4 nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Paula Grumbles Hewes; grandson, Ryan Anderson; sisters, Kathleen Hewes Hammond and Margaret Hewes; brother-in-law, Jake Dameron.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store