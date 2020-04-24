Home

Cecil Lowell Jackson FORT WORTH -- Cecil Lowell Jackson, 81, retired engineer for Union Pacific Railroad and educator with the Fort Worth ISD fell into eternal rest on April 18, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m. Tuesday Apr. 28, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Wife of 42 years, Bernice Jackson; daughters, Phyllis (Alvin), Tiffany (Lonnie); sons, Jimmy (Della), Desmond; his sister, Alsie; his twelve grandchildren, his sixteen great-great grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020
