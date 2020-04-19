|
Cecil Maurice Mason SAN DIEGO, CALIF.--Elder Cecil Maurice Mason passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home in San Diego, Calif. VISITATION: 1 to 6 p.m., with the family present from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020, Tree of Life Funeral Directors, 1051 S. Handley Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76112, 817-451-5433; private special military flag and committal ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Graveside service: Private at 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Cecil was assistant pastor of Greater Saint Luke COGIC where he had served for 47 years. He was employed 42 years as a pharmacy tech and buyer with Sharp Memorial Hospital. He graduated with honors at Milton L. Kirkpatrick Jr. Senior High, Class of 1970. SURVIVORS: Wife, Karla Mason; son, Cameron Mason; daughter, Danielle Harden; brother, Douglas Keith Mason Sr. (Wilma); sister, Sharon Mason Ford-Turner; special niece,: Preshawn Ford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020