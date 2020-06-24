Cecil Ray Hawkins
Cecil Ray Hawkins GRANBURY--Cecil Ray Hawkins, 82, of Granbury passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Acton Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time, Thursday at the funeral home. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scottish Rite or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Cecil was born April 20, 1938, in Tishomingo, Okla., to Johnnie and Gertrude Hawkins. His dad was his best friend. He married Joann Barnard on Feb. 28, 1958, in Joshua, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Cecil had a great sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and coaching Pee Wee football, basketball and boxing. He was a master griller, and he loved grilling and smoking for his family and friends. Cecil was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deanna Shingleton; and brother, Robert Taylor. SURVIVORS: Cecil is survived by his wife, Joann Hawkins; children, Cindy Pietrzykowski (Tony) and Johnny Hawkins; grandchildren, Scott Hawkins, Craig Hawkins, Vicki Hawkins, Christopher Shingleton, and Christen Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Brandon Hawkins, Carmen Tulanowski, and Lauren Shingleton.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
