Cecil Rhodes Lloyd
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Rhodes Lloyd CECIL RHODES Lloyd, 89, of Shreveport, La. passed away on June 14, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: The memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. The military service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Cecil was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Cecil Rhodes Hilbun and Cidney W. Linxwiler on August 18, 1930. He did his undergraduate studies at Louisiana Tech, Louisiana State University, and Centenary College. In 1958, he graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in New Orleans and later owned a private dental practice in Shreveport, La. for over 45 years. He served as a Marine in the Korean War. Cecil was an accomplished Eagle Scout and served as Lieutenant Governor for Louisiana Boy's State. An athlete himself, he was a coach, chairman of the YMCA and the Independence Bowl, president of the Shreveport Sports Foundation, and founder of the Shreveport Sports Hall of Fame. Cecil was proud to call Shreveport home, as he served on city council, several of the city's hospital boards, and the Louisiana State Board of Dental Examiners. Cecil had many talents and passions. He was a national 4-wall handball champion in age group competition, and he was an avid runner, tennis player, and golfer. He also raced motor bikes and enjoyed fishing. He was a fabulous singer, held several roles in the Shreveport community theater, and sang with the Shreveport Opera. Above all of his interests, his greatest love in life was his children. Cecil is preceded in death by his mother, Cidney Lloyd; her husband, Lewis K. Lloyd Sr., of Shreveport, La.; and his sister, Ann Meeks, of Delray Beach, Fla. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children and their spouses, J. Michael and Karen Lloyd of Austin, Texas, Leigh Ann and Robin Roberts of Hot Springs, Ark., Kendall and Charlie Stewart of Westlake, Texas, Lauren and Reid Cloy of Keller, Texas, and Sutton Lloyd of Denver, Colo.; his brothers and their spouses, Sidney and Jeanne Lloyd of Dallas, Texas and Keith and Karen Lloyd of Birmingham, Ala.; his grandchildren, Leighton Legg, Cidney Legg, Mallory Roberts, Michael Lloyd, Scott Lloyd, Isabelle Goetz, Thomas Goetz, Cason Cloy, Griffin Cloy, and Sutton Cloy; and his great-grandchildren, Thirsdei Legg, Rhodes Legg, Eliot Legg, Violet Legg, and River Legg.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
12:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved