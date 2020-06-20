Cecil Rhodes Lloyd CECIL RHODES Lloyd, 89, of Shreveport, La. passed away on June 14, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: The memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington. The military service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Cecil was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Cecil Rhodes Hilbun and Cidney W. Linxwiler on August 18, 1930. He did his undergraduate studies at Louisiana Tech, Louisiana State University, and Centenary College. In 1958, he graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in New Orleans and later owned a private dental practice in Shreveport, La. for over 45 years. He served as a Marine in the Korean War. Cecil was an accomplished Eagle Scout and served as Lieutenant Governor for Louisiana Boy's State. An athlete himself, he was a coach, chairman of the YMCA and the Independence Bowl, president of the Shreveport Sports Foundation, and founder of the Shreveport Sports Hall of Fame. Cecil was proud to call Shreveport home, as he served on city council, several of the city's hospital boards, and the Louisiana State Board of Dental Examiners. Cecil had many talents and passions. He was a national 4-wall handball champion in age group competition, and he was an avid runner, tennis player, and golfer. He also raced motor bikes and enjoyed fishing. He was a fabulous singer, held several roles in the Shreveport community theater, and sang with the Shreveport Opera. Above all of his interests, his greatest love in life was his children. Cecil is preceded in death by his mother, Cidney Lloyd; her husband, Lewis K. Lloyd Sr., of Shreveport, La.; and his sister, Ann Meeks, of Delray Beach, Fla. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children and their spouses, J. Michael and Karen Lloyd of Austin, Texas, Leigh Ann and Robin Roberts of Hot Springs, Ark., Kendall and Charlie Stewart of Westlake, Texas, Lauren and Reid Cloy of Keller, Texas, and Sutton Lloyd of Denver, Colo.; his brothers and their spouses, Sidney and Jeanne Lloyd of Dallas, Texas and Keith and Karen Lloyd of Birmingham, Ala.; his grandchildren, Leighton Legg, Cidney Legg, Mallory Roberts, Michael Lloyd, Scott Lloyd, Isabelle Goetz, Thomas Goetz, Cason Cloy, Griffin Cloy, and Sutton Cloy; and his great-grandchildren, Thirsdei Legg, Rhodes Legg, Eliot Legg, Violet Legg, and River Legg.