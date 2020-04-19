|
Cecil W. Harper WHITE SETTLEMENT--Cecil W. Harper, 85, of White Settlement, a loving father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle of lung cancer. MEMORIAL: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Casa of North Texas. Cecil was born April 21, 1934, in Brownsboro, Texas, to Clyde and Merle Harper. He married Shirley Ann Shelley on Oct. 27, 1951. He was a devoted Baptist, Lions Club, Shriner, past master Mason, a Gideon, a deacon of Gainesville Baptist Church, and spent many years involved at Casa of North Texas. Cecil was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Shelley; daughter, Vickie Stone; parents; one brother; and three sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Bebe and her husband, Jim Harrington; children, Cecil Greg Harper, Celia and her husband, Terry Kirkham, and Shelley Williams; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020