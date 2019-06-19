|
Cecil Wayne Kennedy DALLAS--Cecil Kennedy, 85, passed Saturday, June 15, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy. Dallas, Texas. Line up in Lane 2. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Cecil Wayne was raised in Fort Worth. He was a graduate of Paschal High. He then joined the Navy 52-60, Aircraft main, Korean War veteran. Cecil retired from Vought after 38 years. Cecil also was a Master Mason #1356. Cecil became a minister, and he loved the Lord. Our Dad, was honored in April on Honor Flight #57 in Austin, Texas. A trip of a lifetime. Cecil was preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Hazel Kennedy; wife, Melva Kennedy; stepson, David Geeslin. SURVIVORS: Sons, Rodney Kennedy, Benjamin Jordon; daughters, Marcella Forbes, Cheryl Cashen; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019