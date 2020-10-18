Cecil Wilburn ThrockmortonAugust 1, 1933 - October 13, 2020Haltom City, Texas - Cecil Wilburn Throckmorton, 87, of Haltom City, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Covington, TX to his parents, J.W. and Mattie Throckmorton. He was one of 13 children. Cecil honorably served in the United States Army. He was a provider for his family and worked for many years as a professional landscaper. Cecil will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by 9 brothers and 1 sister, and survived by one brother. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Velma Jackson Throckmorton; 10 stepchildren; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Throckmorton and his wife, Mary and a host of extended family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Birdville Baptist Church, 3141 Carson St, Haltom City, TX 76117. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6pm Sunday, October 18th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76134. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Monday, October 19th at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with the graveside service to follow in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth with Rev. Danny Smith officiating.