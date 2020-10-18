1/
Cecil Wilburn Throckmorton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Wilburn Throckmorton
August 1, 1933 - October 13, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Cecil Wilburn Throckmorton, 87, of Haltom City, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Covington, TX to his parents, J.W. and Mattie Throckmorton. He was one of 13 children. Cecil honorably served in the United States Army. He was a provider for his family and worked for many years as a professional landscaper. Cecil will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by 9 brothers and 1 sister, and survived by one brother. Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Velma Jackson Throckmorton; 10 stepchildren; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Throckmorton and his wife, Mary and a host of extended family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Birdville Baptist Church, 3141 Carson St, Haltom City, TX 76117. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6pm Sunday, October 18th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76134. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Monday, October 19th at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with the graveside service to follow in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth with Rev. Danny Smith officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved