Cecilia L. Moeller EULESS--Cecilia Louise Moeller passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the chapel of Cross City Church, Euless, Texas. Parking is in the Senior Parking area across the street from Trinity High School. Cecilia was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joseph Brandt Moeller and Marjorie Jane Scott Moeller. She graduated from Euless Trinity High School in 1979. She faithfully attended Cross City Church in Euless, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Douglas Moeller; and sister, Rebecca Moeller.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020