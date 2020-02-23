Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia L. Moeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia L. Moeller Obituary
Cecilia L. Moeller EULESS--Cecilia Louise Moeller passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the chapel of Cross City Church, Euless, Texas. Parking is in the Senior Parking area across the street from Trinity High School. Cecilia was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joseph Brandt Moeller and Marjorie Jane Scott Moeller. She graduated from Euless Trinity High School in 1979. She faithfully attended Cross City Church in Euless, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Douglas Moeller; and sister, Rebecca Moeller.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -