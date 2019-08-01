|
|
Cecilia "BeBe" Martinez FORT WORTH -- Cecilia "BeBe" Martinez, loving daughter, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Cecilia is preceded in death by her father, Manuel Martinez Jr; and sister, Sandra Martinez. SURVIVORS: Her mother, Linda Martinez; brother, Rene; nephew, Phillip Martinez; niece, Jennifer and husband, Mark Galindo; two precious great-nieces, Alesandra and Sophia; her special uncle, Reynaldo Garcia Sr.; and lots of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019