Cecille Brooks RoneyDecember 26, 1936 - November 1, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Cecille Brooks Roney, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Bedford.Funeral Service: Monday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at Bridgewood Church of Christ, 6516 Brentwood Stair Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76112. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens, Mansfield. Visitation: was Saturday, November 7, 4-7 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.