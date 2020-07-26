Cedric D. Johns Jr. ROANOKE, VA.--Cedric D. Johns Jr., 27, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home in Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.serenityfuneralhome.net
Cedric was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 9, 1992. He is the son of Cedric (Yvette) Johns and Lori Wade of Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his sister, Asia Wade. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish and celebrate his memory are his grandparents, Linda Bunch, Eddie (Linda) Johns of Clarksville Texas, and Elaine Carter, Ralph (Rachel) Wade of Roanoke Va.; siblings, Tiara Johns, Cameron Johns and Chase Johns and Ashley Wade, Desiree Wade, Tyler Mitchell of Roanoke Va.; special aunts, Renee Wade and Tamala Johns of Fort Worth, Texas; devoted friend, Tyshawn Burrows. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends. SERENITY FUNERAL HOME Roanoke, Va., 540-345-9100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries