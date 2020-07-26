1/1
Cedric D. Johns Jr.
1992 - 2020
Cedric D. Johns Jr. ROANOKE, VA.--Cedric D. Johns Jr., 27, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home in Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.serenityfuneralhome.net Cedric was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 9, 1992. He is the son of Cedric (Yvette) Johns and Lori Wade of Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his sister, Asia Wade. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish and celebrate his memory are his grandparents, Linda Bunch, Eddie (Linda) Johns of Clarksville Texas, and Elaine Carter, Ralph (Rachel) Wade of Roanoke Va.; siblings, Tiara Johns, Cameron Johns and Chase Johns and Ashley Wade, Desiree Wade, Tyler Mitchell of Roanoke Va.; special aunts, Renee Wade and Tamala Johns of Fort Worth, Texas; devoted friend, Tyshawn Burrows. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends. SERENITY FUNERAL HOME Roanoke, Va., 540-345-9100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
Funeral service
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA 24016
(540) 345-9100
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
July 25, 2020
You've been my protector and my big brother from the moment that you realized my mom was pregnant with me, and I couldn't be more grateful for you. I promise that I'll make sure that Tiara, Cam, and Chase learn everything that you've ever taught me and more. I love you more than anything, and I know that we'll meet again one day.
A'Naiya Davis
Sister
July 25, 2020
OH my dearest Cedric,my heart hurts right now. You was like a Son to me. I enjoyed every minute that we spent together at work and when you would come to visit me.You had a heart of gold and your smile and laugh would brighten up any dark room. God knows best. Sleep in peace Ced,you will forever be in my heart
Janet Parker
Friend
