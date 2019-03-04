Ceferino A. Ortiz FORT WORTH- Ceferino Ortiz, 84, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness. He is best described by his beloved grandchildren: "The world lost the greatest man I have ever known, but his legacy lives on in our amazing family." "He was the best example of hard work and dedication to family. I am so thankful for him." "He was strong, fearless, and had the biggest heart." "So involved in my life in so many ways from the moment I came into this world to the moment you left." "I know that you will always be with me wherever I go." He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister and son-in-law. SURVIVORS: Wife, Catalina Ortiz, of 65 years; son, Manuel Ortiz and wife, Claire; daughters, Susie Rogers and husband, Marty, Sylvia Francis, Cynthia Reyes and husband, Steve, Laura Langford and husband, Mike, Lydia Hatch and husband, Mark, Stephanie Willis; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Helen and husband, Carlos.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary