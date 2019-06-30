Celeste M. Clark ALEDO--Celeste M. Clark, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and caregiver. We lost her after an extended fight to continue to remain with here loved ones here on earth on Saturday, June 15, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, Willow Park Baptist Church, 129 S. Ranch House Road, Willow Park, Texas, 76008. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Prosthetic Foundation, San Antonio, Texas, 210-237-4328. Celeste was the daughter of Claud and Patricia Klobus. Claud was a military retiree, and the family traveled extensively worldwide. Celeste maintained that military mindset and was very strong and task-oriented woman. She graduated from UTA with her nursing degree and devoted most of her time to Labor and Delivery for over 40 years and later in home health. On April 1, 1981, she married James M. Clark and remained in love for over 38 years raising their family in the Aledo area. Her life was about caring for her family and maintaining a beautiful home. Celeste was active in her church, helping with the Awana's program with her Christian family. Even in adverse times, she was the strength and core of her family and the reason for such wonderful and strong children. She will be missed by many, especially her husband whom she supported in everything he did. Celeste was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jordan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Midah, Emma, Emira, Jace, Lilly, and Morgan; sisters, Lisa and Colette.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019