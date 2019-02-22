|
|
Celia Crawford Upshaw FORT WORTH -- Celia Crawford Upshaw, 72, died February 17, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral will be Monday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 East Irving Boulevard, Irving. Celia was born on October 20, 1942 in Lordsburg, N.M. to Willie Lee and Margaret Analee (Mahan) Upshaw. She owned Taco Inn in Irving in the 1970's and also worked at the Calvary Temple Church. SURVIVORS: daughter, Laynetta (Bill) Thomas of Kerrville; son, Walter Lee McMillen Crawford of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ashley (Bryan) Holaday of Fort Worth, Blair (Sean) Kinkade of Fort Worth, Joey Thomas of Kerrville, Chelsea Crawford of Austin, Collin and Savanna Crawford, both of Wilcox, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Adalynn Holaday and Rory Kinkade; one brother, Roy Lee Upshaw of Fort Worth; and many nieces and nephews. DONNELLY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME 606 Airport Fwy Irving, Texas 75062 972-579-1313
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019