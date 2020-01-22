Home

Celia Fields Roberts HALTOM CITY--Celia Roberts (nee Fields), 75, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She wished to be at home, during her final days and was surrounded by her daughter, son and eldest granddaughter. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Celia Roberts' life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Mount Olivet Chapel, with inurnment immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celia was married to James (Don) Roberts. They shared 35 years of marriage together, before his passing on Jan. 6, 1997. Born in Palestine, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1944, as the daughter of Tommy Wayne Fields (Betty) and Louise McDonald (Paul W.) She was employed, for several years, at Mott's 5 & 10 and Dillard's Warehouse. She retired from Haltom City Municipal Court as a court clerk. She was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, on Denton Highway, in Haltom City. Celia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; youngest brother, Joseph McDonald; and one very special sister-in-law/best friend, Thelda Fields. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Melissa Hareld (Michael Sr.) and Weldon Roberts (Robin); 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved, dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020
