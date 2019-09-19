|
Cene Ingram DENTON - Cene Ingram, 71, of Denton, passed away in Weatherford on September 16, 2019. She was born August 7, 1948 in Weatherford to Joseph P. Chamberlain and Marie (Grace) Chamberlain. VISITATION: Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held 10 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with an additional service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth with burial at Laurel Land Memorial Park. She graduated Salutatorian from Brewer High School in 1966. She married Ken Ingram on March 15, 1968 in Fort Worth. Cene was a retired special education teacher working in Aledo, Weatherford, White Settlement, Lewisville, and The Colony. Cene was active and enjoyed attending all sporting events of her granddaughters, Texas Woman's University, and The University of North Texas. SURVIVORS: Include her husband of 51 years, Ken, son Corey Ingram and wife Jenny of Bridgeport, granddaughters Delaney, 18, and Ashley, 16, sister Grace Harding of Cleburne, and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sons Kelly Don and Kevin Jomal, son Kerry Wayne Ingram, and brothers Jody and Robert Chamberlain.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019