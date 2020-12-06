Charels Burel RainsNovember 2, 1933 - November 14, 2020The Colony, Texas - Charels Burel Rains, 87, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Wyndham Court assisted living in Plano, Texas.Charels was born to Colemen Burel and Dorothea Mae Cox Rains in Graham, Texas on Nov. 2, 1933. Charels spent most of his life living in Fort Worth, graduating from Trimble Tech High School before joining the United States Air Force. He married Gloria Joyce Tyler in July of 1953, who preceded him in death in 1992. Following in his father's footsteps, Charels entered the structural iron workers trade, building bridges, high rise buildings, towers and offshore oil drilling platforms all over the world.Wanting to spend more time at home, Charels joined the Fort Worth Police Department, serving as a motorcycle officer for several years before being involved in a serious accident. After a long recovery, he went back to construction, later serving as President of the local Iron Workers Union.To those who knew him, he was "Charlie," a guy with a dry sense of humor who liked to dance, go sailing and collect stuff. He rarely threw anything away.Charlie was preceded in death by his second wife, Sandra Lee Milligan in 2005; and his son, George Michael Rains in 2019.Charlie is survived by his son, Charels David Rains (Carol); daughter, Olivia Georgene Rains; brothers, Raymond Lafe Rains (Pam) and George Wesley Rains; granddaughters, Christina Tyson Rains (Guillermo), Casey Nicole Rains, Jamie Leigh Rains; and many great-great-grandchildren.