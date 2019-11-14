|
|
Charlene A. Berry ARLINGTON -- Charlene A. Berry, 87, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: May be made to the National Autism Foundation. https://www.autism.org. Charlene graduated with a degree in history from the University of Texas in 1953. Mrs. Berry attended UT law school at a time when only a few women were in a classroom and was one of the first women in Texas to attain a law degree. Early in her career, in 1959 -1962 she was the executive director of Legal Aid Clinics of Tarrant County. Charlene then worked in private practice in Benbrook until 1969, when she joined HUD to work on litigation where she worked a bulk of her career. Mrs. Berry then left the government in 1995 to focus on mediation, where she handled family law, personal injury, contract and other types of cases. Charlene has led the Women Attorneys Section of the Tarrant County Bar Association and has been a past president of the Federal Bar Association's Fort Worth Chapter. She was the parliamentarian of the Texas Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs and was awarded the Blackstone Award from this same organization. She was volunteer for the Dispute Resolution Services, Habitat for Humanity, Union Gospel Mission, and at the visitor center at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, William B. Berry. SURVIVORS: Two sons, Greg and Eric; and grandson, Will.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019