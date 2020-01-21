|
|
Charlene Brown Martin FORT WORTH--Charlene Brown Martin, 91, passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Charlene was born in Munster, Texas on Dec. 5, 1928, to Charlie and Ethel Brown. Charlene graduated from Lake Worth High School, where she worked in the office. She then attended a business school and took English and Business. Charlene met her love, Gordon and they worked in his uncles church. Then Gordon's job started transferring him to many places. While they lived in Ark., Gordon and Charlene were Sunday school teachers back in Texas. They then bought their home in Arlington, and then moved to Houston. Charlene came back to help with her ailing parents. Upon her return, her old boss wanted her to come back to work for him. She was his secretary and she worked until her retirement. She was very talented seamstress and made a lot of her own clothes. She could paint very well until a surgery that left her hand crippled. She could also write; writing a poem about her mother's people. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; sister, Glenda; brother, Monroe; and nephews, Larry and Chadwick. SURVIVORS: sisters, Sandra Waits and husband, Billy of Fort Worth, June King of Kingsbury, Texas; her little pride great-great-nephew, Christian, sister-in-law, Shirley Hogan and husband, Eddie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020