Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Charlene Carmichael FORT WORTH -- Charlene F. Carmichael, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. She was born May 26, 1936, in Fort Worth to Charles A. and Hazel A. Fisher. Preceded in death by her son, Vance Weber; and her parents. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Terri Weber; grandson, Justin Weber; brother, Mike Fisher and wife, Lynn; nephew, Kyle Fisher and wife, Kathleen; niece, Lesley McPherson and husband, Garrick; and great-nieces and nephews, Hayden, Zack, Matthew, Maddox and Molly.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019
