Charlene Jernigan Baker FORT WORTH -- Charlene Jernigan Baker 93, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after complications from a fall. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow in the Live Oak Room. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. She was born on March 10, 1926, in Bethany, Okla., to Charles L. Jernigan and Frankie Neal Todd Jernigan. After graduating as Valedictorian from Bethany High School in Bethany, Okla., Charlene attended Bethany Nazarene College (Southern Nazarene University) and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1948 with a Fine Arts degree which included a major in Voice and a minor in Piano. Charlene also completed graduate studies in music at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Charlene married the love of her life, Bill Baker on Sept. 5, 1947. After college, she and her husband Bill, moved to Trousdale, Kansas where they both taught school. Presented with an opportunity in Fort Worth, they fell in love with the city, leaving Kansas and proudly remaining lifelong residents. Later in life, Charlene pursued an interest in painting, especially watercolor, but maintained an interest in all art media. Charlene was a signature member of the Society of Watercolor Artists, the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, the Euterpean and Harmony Music Clubs, as well as a member and past president of the Music Study Club. She was also the organist and pianist for the Fort Worth Northside Church of the Nazarene and the Wedgewood Church of the Nazarene. Charlene was preceded in death by son, Jonathan Jernigan Baker. Charlene's marriage to Bill was marked by music, world travels, affection, humor and close friendship. As a devout Christian, her faith and love for Jesus shaped her life and she was truly a woman of God. She was a loving and loyal wife, and no one could ask for a better mom and grandmother. Charlene will be missed by her beloved family and friends, but her legacy of love, faith and passion for life as well as the arts is best described in her own words: "I am truly a daughter of the Fine Arts. There is a common thread that binds musicians and artists. I have artists and musicians on both sides of my family and am grateful that a little of the joy of music and the love of using the brush is in my being. I still enjoy performing music, but find painting is now an important part of my life. I could not do what I am doing today without the loving support of my husband, Bill. I do enjoy entering art shows and think that everyone should pick up a brush and feel the thrill of splashing color on a canvas." SURVIVORS: Husband of 73 years, Bill J. Baker; her three children, Kipp Baker and wife, Bonnie, Scott Baker and wife, Karla, and Susan Baker Wilson and husband, Dr. Andy Wilson; five grandchildren, Kristin Baker-Seawell, Daniel Baker, David Baker, Dr. Elizabeth Steiger, and Peyton Wilson; as well as two great-grandchildren, Luke Baker and Clyde Seawell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020