Charlene Kay Smith FORT WORTH--Charlene Kay Smith, 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. SERVICE: At Charlene's request, her funeral service will be private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to Ladybug Care Services LLC, 4450 Oak Park Lane, Unit 100772, Fort Worth, TX 76185 or www.HolySaviorHospice.com. Charlene was born March 20, 1938, in Memphis, Tenn. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended Southern Methodist University, where she pledged Delta Gamma but turned down the opportunity to be presented as a Steeplechase debutante. Around that time, she married her high school sweetheart, James Vestal, and they had two children, James Jr. and Clayton. They later divorced, but Charlene found a new love - an exciting new life - when a friend set her up on a blind date with a young man named Morris Gene Smith. The two hit it off: they were married for 42 years until Gene's death in 2007. They had two children together, Jason and Melissa. Gene's career in the oil business took Charlene and the children around the world. They spent years living in Libya, Indonesia, Dubai, England, Norway, Scotland and Colombia, but eventually decided to settle down in the small town of Granbury to give their children a place to call home. An avid reader, Charlene enjoyed learning about new cultures and languages. She also loved animals, especially horses. She owned and bred racing horses, did equestrian jumping in England as a hobby and rode in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for every performance. She loved having her children's friends around and always made them feel part of the family, especially at mealtimes. Cooking was a passion, and she won many a cooking competition with her delicious dishes. She was a lifelong recipe collector, and even self-published a cookbook that included many recipes she had picked up while living and traveling abroad. After her children left home, she started a small business teaching computer training and worked for the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, where colleagues, especially the engineers, considered her a "Mother Hen." Friendly, approachable and always down-to-earth, Charlene was happiest in jeans and a T-shirt. Her main indulgence was Dr Pepper, she never went a day without one. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank her primary caregiver, Tracy Sellers, owner of Ladybug Care Services, and her incredible staff, Gay, Susan and Ruth. They also would like to thank David Goodman and the compassionate staff with Holy Savior Hospice for pulling off a miracle on the day Charlene went to be with the Lord. SURVIVORS: Son, Jason Smith and his wife, Christy, and their sons, Winn and Reed; daughter, Melissa Rarity and her husband, Mike, and their daughters, Morgan and Mya; son, Jim Vestal and his wife, Alison, and their children, Chris, Tyler, Matt and Jake; son, Clayton Vestal; sister-in-law, Virginia Kay; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019