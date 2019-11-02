|
Charlene Landfried Owens KERRVILLE - Charlene Lynette Landfried Owens, 77, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on October 30, 2019, 3 days shy of her 78th birthday. She passed away at home comfortably on hospice surrounded by her husband, daughter and two sisters. SERVICE: Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. MEMORIAL: donations may be given to Kerrville Public School Foundation 1009 Barnett St., Kerrville, Texas 78028 or online giving: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KerrvillePublicSchoolFounda/DonateonLine.html She was born in Galveston, Texas to Albert Henry Landfried and Agnes Heine Landfried on November 2, 1941, however she was raised in Waco, TX. Charlene married Sammy Tucker Owens on January 24, 1964 in Waco, TX. Charlene graduated from Waco High School, class of 1959 and attended Sam Houston State University. Charlene and Sam lived in Arlington for 35 years and made lifelong friends through the neighborhood and bridge group. They moved to Kerrville 8 years ago to be closer to their daughter and family. Charlene enjoyed her Comanche Trace ladies and their fun outings, bridge and mahjong games. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents. Charlene is survived by her husband, Sam Owens, whose relationship began at 16 years old and lasted the past 61 years; only child, daughter, Michelle Karon Chancellor and husband Jon of Kerrville; grandsons, Ian and Adam Chancellor of Kerrville; sisters, Karon Sullivant (Larry) of Gainesville, TX and Celia Kramer (Ronnie) of New Braunfels; brother-in-law, Bobby Owens (Kathy) of Burleson; nephews, Burke Sullivant (Toni) of Gainesville, Christopher Thompson (Lindsey) of San Antonio, Mark Thompson (Marissa) of San Antonio, Marshall Owens (Jennifer) of Mansfield and John Owens (Audrey) of Burleson; plus many greatnephews and great-nieces. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cathy Robb, longtime friend and loving caregiver the last few months. The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "send condolences" link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019