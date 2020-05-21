Charlene Sue Briggs WEATHERFORD -- Charlene Sue Briggs went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness. SERVICE: 3 p.m., Sun., May 31, 108 Crossfire Court, Weatherford, Texas. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, daughter grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was born in Ohio and moved with her husband to Texas to be with her daughter and grandchildren in 1993. Charlene was an active member of Wedgewood Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Eunice and Charles Plotner, 3 children, Lori, Tommy and Mike and 3 sisters, Lavonne, Joan and Wanda. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Charles Briggs of Weatherford; daughter, Sharon Klahm-Hibler, Weatherford; granddaughter, Jessica (Christopher) Bradley, San Diego; grandson, Zachary (Kristyn) Hamilton, Houston; granddaughter, Victoria (Tyler) Tolbert; great-grandchildren, Britton Bradley, Brooklyn Bradley and Emmie Hamilton; and a sister, Donna Smith from Coshocton, Ohio. Charlene also has a lot of nieces and nephews.