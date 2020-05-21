Charlene Sue Briggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Sue Briggs WEATHERFORD -- Charlene Sue Briggs went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness. SERVICE: 3 p.m., Sun., May 31, 108 Crossfire Court, Weatherford, Texas. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, daughter grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was born in Ohio and moved with her husband to Texas to be with her daughter and grandchildren in 1993. Charlene was an active member of Wedgewood Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Eunice and Charles Plotner, 3 children, Lori, Tommy and Mike and 3 sisters, Lavonne, Joan and Wanda. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Charles Briggs of Weatherford; daughter, Sharon Klahm-Hibler, Weatherford; granddaughter, Jessica (Christopher) Bradley, San Diego; grandson, Zachary (Kristyn) Hamilton, Houston; granddaughter, Victoria (Tyler) Tolbert; great-grandchildren, Britton Bradley, Brooklyn Bradley and Emmie Hamilton; and a sister, Donna Smith from Coshocton, Ohio. Charlene also has a lot of nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved