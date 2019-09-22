|
Charlene Sula Dooley WEATHERFORD--Charlene Sula Dooley, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Charlene was born and raised in Fort Worth, one of seven children. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Charlene is survived by her husband of 72 years, Tom; children, Sherry K. Lee and Jim, Brenda Snelson and Roy, Brad Dooley and Patti, Ray Dooley and Sandra, Roy Dooley and Kathy; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, David Franklin Hall of Arizona.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019