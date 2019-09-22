Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Dooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Sula Dooley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Sula Dooley Obituary
Charlene Sula Dooley WEATHERFORD--Charlene Sula Dooley, 87, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Charlene was born and raised in Fort Worth, one of seven children. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Charlene is survived by her husband of 72 years, Tom; children, Sherry K. Lee and Jim, Brenda Snelson and Roy, Brad Dooley and Patti, Ray Dooley and Sandra, Roy Dooley and Kathy; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, David Franklin Hall of Arizona.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now