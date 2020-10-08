1/1
Charlene White
1931 - 2020
July 22, 1931 - October 4, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Charlene White went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Charlene was born on July 22, 1931 to a long time Arlington pioneer family. She attended school and graduated from Arlington High School. Charlene married Bob White on November 25, 1953. She had a career as a realtor and was a member of the Arlington and Fort Worth Real Estate Association, as well as the Texas State Realtor Association. Later, Charlene and Bob owned Auto World in Fort Worth. She was active in PTA and room mother with both of her girls. She was also a member of Sagamore Hills Baptist Church in Fort Worth since 1964. Most of all, Charlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob White, her parents, Charlie and Velta Thompson, and her sister, Fay Thomas.
Charlene is survived by her daughter, Bobbie White Smith (Randy) and Charlcie White Waddle (Dwayne); her grandchildren, Elisha Smith Farley (Jason), Chelcie Jessup (Eric), Andrea Smith Bosworth (Kevin), Randell "Bubba" Smith, Stephanie Layne DeLozier (David) and Whitney Waddle; her great-grandchildren, Elyssa Farley, Brayden McClendon, Erin Jessup, Jordyn Farley, Austin DeLozier and Hilton Bosworth. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Sagamore Baptist Church, Meals on Wheels or the North Texas Humane Society.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
October 7, 2020
I loved getting to know Mimi through Andrea and her family. Mimi was always the sweetest and we all loved seeing her! Praying for her family during this difficult time. Mimi was one heck of a lady! Thank y'all for sharing her with us!
Amber Dowler
Friend
