Charlene Wilson Carri FORT WORTH -- Charlene Wilson Carri, age 88, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family on March 22, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 28, 1932 to Charles Goode Wilson and Goldie Worlick Wilson. SERVICE: Due to the limitations for large gatherings, a private family service was held at Hawkins Funeral Home on March 26, 2020 with burial following at Boyd Cemetery in Wise County, Texas. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org or to Carter Blood Care at www.carterbloodcare.org After graduation from Boyd High School, Charlene attended TCU in Fort Worth. In 1950, she married Emilio A. Carri and they were the proud parents of three children; two sons, David and Keith and daughter, Toni. Living in Fort Worth for many years, Charlene retired from the Federal Correctional Institution in 1994, where she was highly regarded as a Management Specialist and was bestowed several awards throughout her career, including Employee of the Year. Charlene had an extraordinary gift to make everyone feel special. The most important moment she was enjoying was because you were in her presence. She most loved to be surrounded by her family. We will greatly miss her wonderful sense of humor, unconditional love and acceptance. She was a woman of deep faith and a member of the Church of Christ. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Emilio A. Carri, son, Keith A. Carri, and four brothers, Starley Wilson, Willard Wilson, Joe Wilson and Fred Wilson. Our family sends heartfelt gratitude to Charlene's caregiver, Courtenay Patton. She lovingly took care of Charlene with compassion, humor, dignity and they became very close friends. LEFT TO CHERISH HER MEMORY: Son, David B. Carri (Linda); daughter, Toni L. Aikin (Steve); daughter-in-law, Colleen Carri; 5 grandchildren, Heather Carri, David Freeman, Aaron Aikin, Kasey Aikin and Lance Carri. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Dana Freeman, Hannah Trimble and Madeline Carri; and 2 great-great-grandsons, Westen and Knox; and a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020