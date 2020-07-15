1/1
Charles Allen Fowler
Charles Allen Fowler CROWLEY--Charles Allen Fowler, 83, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in Burleson, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held for the family at Hillsdale Cemetery near Copperas Cove, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Charles was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Topsey, Texas, to Ernest and Ada Fowler. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1958, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, and taught demolition at West Point. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Texas and the Scottish Rite. He had a 35-year career with AT&T and Lucent, retiring in 1995. Charles was a private pilot, certified flight instructor, gardener, fisherman, and a mechanic and handyman extraordinaire, which earned him the nickname "Charlie Goodwrench." Charles was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and his son, Jason Fowler. SURVIVORS: His wife of 47 years, Mary Jane "Janie" Fowler of Crowley; sons, Faron Fowler of Fort Worth, Chad Fowler and wife, Tina, of Alvarado; stepson, Mark McGee and wife, Kara, of Granbury; sister, Ernestine Farquaharson of Riverton, Wyo.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 15, 2020.
