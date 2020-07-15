Charles Allen Fowler CROWLEY--Charles Allen Fowler, 83, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in Burleson, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held for the family at Hillsdale Cemetery near Copperas Cove, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Charles was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Topsey, Texas, to Ernest and Ada Fowler. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1958, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, and taught demolition at West Point. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Texas and the Scottish Rite. He had a 35-year career with AT&T and Lucent, retiring in 1995. Charles was a private pilot, certified flight instructor, gardener, fisherman, and a mechanic and handyman extraordinaire, which earned him the nickname "Charlie Goodwrench." Charles was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and his son, Jason Fowler. SURVIVORS: His wife of 47 years, Mary Jane "Janie" Fowler of Crowley; sons, Faron Fowler of Fort Worth, Chad Fowler and wife, Tina, of Alvarado; stepson, Mark McGee and wife, Kara, of Granbury; sister, Ernestine Farquaharson of Riverton, Wyo.