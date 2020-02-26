Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Liberty Church
Mansfield, TX
Charles "C.D." Ashby Jr. KENNEDALE--Charles "C.D." Ashby Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Liberty Church in Mansfield, Texas. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Skyvue Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shontale Holloway Foundation of Hope - Arlington. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna Ashby; father, Charles Ashby Sr.; mother, Leona Marie Vaughn; son, Kenneth Shanks; daughter, Sandra Grant. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived by his daughter, Olivia Shanks; sister, Reba Motsinger; grandchildren, Jesse Birdsall, Jared Birdsall, Ashlee Shanks, Bradlee Grant; and numerous family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -