Charles A. Back BEDFORD -- Charles Aubrey Back, 81, died Monday September 16, 2019 at the Community Hospice of Texas Fort Worth following a brief illness. SERVICES: Funeral service and reception will be held at Forest Ridge Memorial Park Chapel in North Richland Hills on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 p.m., Viewing will be held on Thursday September 19, 3 to 5 p.m. Born in Muskogee, Okla. and raised in Angleton, Texas, the son of Harvey and Thelma (Roby) Back. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack. After graduating from Angleton High School in 1956, Mr. Back attended the University of Texas. He met his wife, Corena Sue, in 1959 and they were married in 1960. In 1960, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was a Military Policeman, Sargent, stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base, retiring in 1966. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife of 59 years, Corena Sue (Blodgett) Back; his daughters, Susan Back and Lisa Schappel; his son, Charles Back; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019