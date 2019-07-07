Home

Charles B. Drake Jr. EVERMAN--Charles B. Drake Jr. of Everman, Texas, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: At his request, no memorial service will be held. Charles was born in Forney, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1927, and grew up in Longview, graduating from high school in 1945. He was a graduate of Texas A&M in 1949. He was married to Mary Eleanor Park of Longview in 1950, and they were blessed with two sons, James G. Drake and William Drake. Charles served in the Army infantry for two years, spending one year in South Korea where he was wounded in action. The most enjoyable years of his working career were with J.C. Penney where he spent almost 30 years and retired in 1986. Charles lived in Everman, Texas, for the last 54 years. He was a member of the Highland Church of Christ in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 69 years, two sons, and many relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
