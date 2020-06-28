Charles B. Mecaskey
1924 - 2020
Charles B. Mecaskey NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charles B. Mecaskey, 95, of North Richland Hills, Texas, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. VISITATION: The family will receive friends during visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Graveside committal service follows at 2:30 p.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Charles' honor to the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital of Dallas. Charles was born in Lewisville, Texas, to parents, Finis C. Mecaskey and Ina Mae Martin Mecaskey, on Dec. 24, 1924. The family moved to the Decatur area soon after, where he grew up. Charles proudly served his country from 1944 to 1946 in the United States Navy. He met his beloved wife, Imogene Simmons, at a young age on a double blind date. Though they were not on a date with one another, Charles knew that Imogene was truly who he wanted to be with, and so their love story began. They married June 3, 1947. Charles had a strong work ethic and served in numerous industries for Armors, USPS, General Motors, and others, before beginning his own business as a custom home builder in 1984, until his retirement in 1990. Charles was a longtime member of St. Phillip Presbyterian Church and was a proud Mason for more than 63 years. Charles, a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather and friend, will be dearly missed. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Ina Mae Mecaskey, and his brother, Jimmy. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish Charles memory are his wife of 73 years, Imogene Simmons Mecaskey; brother, Jerry Mecaskey; daughters, Charlotte Netherey and husband, Michael, and Cheryl Embry and husband, Joel; granddaughter, Patricia Embry; grandson, Gasten Schoonover, wife, Carolyn; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
JUL
2
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
