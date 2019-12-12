|
Charles Bond Spitler FORT WORTH--Charles Bond Spitler passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019. A warrior in his battle with numerous life-threatening and life-altering illnesses, Charles finally succumbed to Parkinson's disease. Mr. Sptiler was 76. A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Charles graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1961. He attended the University of Texas of Arlington, receiving a BA in Business. Charles worked alongside his dad for many years, inventing and creating various successful business enterprises. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.I. and Dorothy Spitler; his daughter, Christi; and his brother, Bobby. SURVIVORS: In addition to his daughter, Tina, Charles is survived by grandchildren, Kayla, Korey and Ace; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Paris, Rodger, and Maryetta; and his brother, Doug and his wife, Pat, of Tallahassee, Fla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019