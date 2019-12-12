Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harpe
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Spitler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Bond Spitler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Bond Spitler Obituary
Charles Bond Spitler FORT WORTH--Charles Bond Spitler passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019. A warrior in his battle with numerous life-threatening and life-altering illnesses, Charles finally succumbed to Parkinson's disease. Mr. Sptiler was 76. A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. Charles graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1961. He attended the University of Texas of Arlington, receiving a BA in Business. Charles worked alongside his dad for many years, inventing and creating various successful business enterprises. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.I. and Dorothy Spitler; his daughter, Christi; and his brother, Bobby. SURVIVORS: In addition to his daughter, Tina, Charles is survived by grandchildren, Kayla, Korey and Ace; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Paris, Rodger, and Maryetta; and his brother, Doug and his wife, Pat, of Tallahassee, Fla.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -