Charles "Charlie" Campbell WILLOW PARK--Charles "Charlie" Campbell passed away at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Ridglea Country Club, 3700 Bernie Anderson Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to at . Charles was born to Eugene and Loreta Campbell on May 16, 1939, in Parker County, Texas. Charlie taught himself to play the piano at 8 years of age. Playing the piano would be with him his whole lifetime. Charlie played in various country clubs around Fort Worth. Entertaining was not his work it was his life. At a younger age, Charlie raced motorcycles and won many trophies. Following motorcycles was fast boats and cars. As a young man, he also started lifting weights and it became a passion for him. He loved helping others train that were interested in lifting. He met and married the love of his life, Bess. Together they had many adventures. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Loreta Campbell; and his brother, David Campbell. SURVIVORS: Charlie is survived by his wife, Bess Campbell; daughters, Charla Sanders and husband, Ken, Marlana Deatherage and husband, Scotty, Pam Bothun, Aleta Motto, Charlotte Williams, and Sue Brasher and husband, Doyle; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019