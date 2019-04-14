Charles Dean Lee KELLER--Charles Dean Lee passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Masonic Cemetery in Seymour, Texas, with Britt Lesley officiating. Visitation: The family will receive visitors and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. He was born Feb. 13, 1928, to Lessie and Burrell Lee in Seymour, Texas. He received his degree of engineering at the University of North Texas and spent his career at Bell Helicopter in Hurst, Texas. He was a Mason at the Hurst Masonic Lodge and a longtime member of Richland Hills Christian Church. Charles was the father of four girls, Karen Collins, Laura Lee, Donna Roberts and Julie Teel. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he never missed an opportunity to be able to be with them. Family and faith came first for him, and it was obvious when you spent any time around him. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty Lee; parents, Lessie and Burrell Lee; brother, Burrell Lee; sisters, Marcena Franklin and Kate Weekley. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Karen Collins (Charlie), Laura Lee (Cindy Spradling), Donna Roberts (James) and Julie Teel (James); 11 grandkids; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of friends.



