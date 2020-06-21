Charles Donald Yost FORT WORTH--Charles Donald Yost, 91, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, June 18, 2020. SERVICE: The family will celebrate his life at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Charles was born August 26, 1928, to Charles David Yost and Eva Neill Yost in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the youngest of three children. Having spent his formative years in Tucson, Ariz., he graduated from Tucson High School, the University of Arizona and Thunderbird School of Global Marketing interrupted by a two-year period as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After more than 29 years with The Monsanto Company in international marketing, he relocated from St. Louis to Fort Worth and enjoyed a career in residential real estate, retiring at 80. Charles was a former charter member of The Founders Club of the petrochemical industry. the Fort Worth Boat Club and The Resort golf club where he enjoyed the companionship of his "dew busters" until his mid eighties. He will be remembered for his integrity, calm demeanor, witty sense of humor and kindness. His children were always grateful through the years for his sage parental advice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Georgia Ellsworth Yost, and his sisters, Virginia Finley and Charlotte Fishburn, all of Arizona. SURVIVORS: His devoted wife of 33 years, Penny Harrison Yost; daughters, Sally McKenzie (Jay) and Jamie Kelley (Bill) of Tucson; step-sons, Bryan Dyer (Vicki) and Jason Dyer (Sarah Francis) of Fort Worth; grand children, Emily, Jamie and Katie McKenzie and Kerry Efron (Nick) and Sean Lakin (Brittney) and two great grand children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.