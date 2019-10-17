|
Charles Douglas Mitchell FORT WORTH--Charles Douglas Mitchell made his transition peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at New Fellowship Church, 5420 Flamingo Road, the Rev. Patrick Diggs, pastor, officiating. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Friends may visit Mr. Mitchell 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Serenity Funerals & Cremations and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's comforting care, his loving and devoted wife, Emma C. Mitchell; his 14 children; seven other children he raised as his own; 63 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019