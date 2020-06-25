Charles Doyne Henry LAKESIDE--Charles Doyne Henry, 89, entered the joys of family and friends gathered in heaven on Monday, June 22, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Northwest Church of Christ, 6509 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth. Internment: East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Biggers Funeral Home. Charles Doyne Henry was born on March 9, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Ark. He was the youngest of four brothers born to the late Charles Webster Henry and Josie Elizabeth Henry. Charles grew up on the Arkansas family farm. He enjoyed working with and learned from his family, the land, and the people in his close rural community. Charles began school in Mount Vernon, Ark. He soon proved himself to be a clever and thoughtful young man with an engaging quiet humor. His teachers and classmates recognized Charles as kind and helpful. Charles graduated Mount Vernon High School in 1948 as Valedictorian and senior class president. Charles served his country during 1951 to 1955 as a staff Sargent in the United States Air Force. He developed and honed his skills in construction and mechanical engineering while stationed in Okanawa, Japan. Charles also began a life-long interest in photography, the beauty of nature, and meeting people of various backgrounds and cultures. After returning to the U.S., Charles met and married Carmitta Joy Hoover of Weatherford on July 30, 1960. He valued Carmitta's strengths of character, her close family ties, and joyous smile. Charles earned his Associates of Business degree from Weatherford Junior College in 1964. He then began a successful career as a project manager for the product and installation of sheet metal in new buildings in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, where he played an important part in the development of a modern Fort Worth skyline. Charles retired as Vice President of a division of DynaTen. Charles never retired from his highest commitment and dearest treasure of family. He arrived at home every evening to his wife and daughters in Lakeside. His family hours were scheduled full. Charles encouraged and guided his wife and daughters in every way possible. Charles never missed an anniversary, a birthday party, a school program, a piano recital, a game of backyard badminton, a driving lesson, a trip to the lake, or a simple chance to restore a broken heart in the family. Charles was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. He assisted in the worship assembly and committed his family to faithful attendance no matter what time the Cowboy's played. Charles stayed independent as a widower. He enjoyed every visit with family and friends. Tremors from Parkinson's disease made each meal difficult, but Charles just smiled and valued the times of fellowship. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Brenda Johnson and husband, Robert of Springtown and Kathie Cox and husband, Howard of Alto; grandchildren, Kristie Parker, Cody Johnson, Scott Cox, Anne Cox, and Adam Johnson; sisters-in-law, Melba Hoover and Peggy Hoover; and numerous nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren.