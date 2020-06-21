Charles "Jack" Dunn WEATHERFORD--Charles "Jack" Dunn, 89, of Weatherford, passed away early on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. SERVICE: A committal service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the DFW National Cemetery, in Dallas. MEMORIALS: The family kindly suggest that in lieu of flowers, honor our veterans and send a loved one a card. Jack was born on December 4, 1930, in Big Spring, Texas to William and Mittie Dunn. Jack attended Texas Tech and was a Saddle Tramp until he enlisted in the army. Jack proudly served his country in the US Army as a Sergent in the 45th Infantry receiving Combat Infantry badge, Korean Service Medal, Bronze Service Stars, United National Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Upon discharge, Jack attended TCU. In Fort Worth, on a blind date, he met the love of his life Fauneil. On September 2, 1960, Jack married Fauneil O'Dell and together had two daughters, Laura and Cindy. He received his Bachelor's degree from TCU in Mathematics and Physics before beginning his 38 year career with General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin. Jack enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, raising cattle, boating and woodworking. Additionally, Jack was an avid golfer. Jack "had a great sense of humor" and "never met a stranger." Most of all, Jack will be remembered for being a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend in fact, a friend to everyone he met. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Dunn and sister Doll Dunn. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his wife, Fauneil, of 60 years; his daughters, Laura and her husband Joe Nelson and Cindy and her husband Jim Kirk; three grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Mateo Martinez, Michelle and husband Kelly Atwood, and Erin and husband Steve Royal; by 7 great-grandchildren; his sister, Treon Thompson; and by numerous nieces and nephews.