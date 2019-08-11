|
Charles E. Sayen ARLINGTON--Charles E. Sayen, 88, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Charles was born May 9, 1931, in Brawley, Calif., to parents, Joseph Sayen and Clara West Sayen. He served in the U.S. Navy and in 1954 moved to Arlington to begin his 30-year career with General Motors. Charles was involved in the Freemasons and became a 32nd-degree Mason. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting where he spent many years on Toledo Bend Lake. Charles was preceded in death by his father; mother; two brothers; his son, Bruce; and daughter-in-law, Mary Sayen. SURVIVORS: Wife of 69 years, Jean; son, Mike and wife, Gay; son, Patrick and wife, Patricia; sister, Kathleen Andrews; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019