Charles E. Wear Sr. HURST--Charles E. Wear Sr. of Hurst, Texas, formerly of Center Point, Ala., and Greenville, Miss., died Saturday, April 13, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at City Point United Methodist Church, North Richland Hills. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. Charles was a member of City Point United Methodist Church in North Richland Hills and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hurst, where he served as trustee, and Sunday school teacher. He was an engineer and business owner with many hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, gardening and painting. Charles was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Center Point, Ala., to Samuel Roy Wear and Hattie Mae Phillips. In his professional life, Charles was an industrial and mechanical engineer who worked in the steel and manufacturing industries on product quality and production. He applied his knowledge in all aspects of his life, improvising, improving and creating projects at home and for family. Charles was preceded in death by Juanita West Wear, his wife of 47 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wear; his children, Charles E. Wear Jr. (Mary), Carol A. Rue, and Robert Sean Wear (Jana); grandchildren, Laura Rue Shaw (Nathan), Suzanne Rue Adkins (Eric), Katelyn Wear Harrell (Kevin), Joceylyn Wear, and Forrest Wear; great-grandchildren, Caroline Adkins, Vivian Harrell, and Miriam Adkins.



