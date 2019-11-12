Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Moore Memorial Gardens
Arlington, TX
View Map
Charles Earl Turnipseed


1927 - 2019
Charles Earl Turnipseed Obituary
Charles Earl Turnipseed ARLINGTON--Charles Earl "Charlie" Turnipseed, 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Charlie was born June 28, 1927, and grew up in Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Charlie retired as an electrician from DFW Airport at the age of 76. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Coling Turnipseed, on July 27, 2014. SURVIVORS: Children, Shari Nicholson and husband, John, Brian O'Dwyer and wife, Diane, and Laurie Johnson and husband, Tony; brother, J.T. Turnipseed and wife, Melnee; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2019
