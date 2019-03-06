Charles Edward DeFrance WATAUGA--Charles E. DeFrance left for his eternal home on Friday, March 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Charles was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Mart to Carrie Tyus DeFrance and Park W. DeFrance. He married the love of his life, Jean Vaughn, on July 7, 1975. Charles was a very successful man due to working on his parents' farm as a very young boy. His hard work made him the person that he became. He started investing in real estate when he was in his early 20s. Charles and Jean continued buying property until he departed. He often told Jean about the cheese and crackers he ate in order to save money. Charles started working for Bell Helicopter in 1963 and retired in 2002. He purchased Stargo Recording in his mid-20s and enjoyed recording music in his spare time. They purchased a few race bred horses in 1982, and one turned out to be a real winner. They gave up racing horses after one was killed on the race track. Charles was a patient and loving man who never said a bad word about anybody. He was a very gentle person who never let anybody upset him. Charles and Jean adopted and raised two grandchildren. He cared deeply for all his family and loved them as if they were his own. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Billy Joe, W.T. and Park; and sisters, Marie, Vera and Lillie. We will truly miss his love, patience and easygoing ways. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 43 years, Jean DeFrance; children, Debbie Aselage (Doug), Pam Rogers (James), Coy Rowan, Felicia Sims (Ronald); two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty DeFrance.



